Mike’s Hot Honey and The Greene Turtle Team Up for the Ultimate Hot Honey Summer

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE — The Greene Turtle is kicking off summer with a “swicy” flavor collaboration, launching three limited-time menu items in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®.

Available June 2 through Aug. 31, these new dishes put a spicy spin on familiar favorites, from crispy chicken sandwiches to loaded waffle fries, bringing a fresh energy to The Greene Turtle’s lineup.

The limited-time menu includes:

Hot Honey Crispy Sandwich – Cornflake-coated chicken breast, pickles and coleslaw on a brioche bun, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey® ($14.99)

Loaded Chicken & Waffle Fries – Maple waffle fries topped with chicken tenders, chopped bacon, pickles and scallions, finished with Hot Honey Ranch and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey® ($13.99)

Chipotle Hot Honey Chicken Bowl – Two grilled chipotle hot honey–marinated chicken breasts over blended grains with grape tomatoes, roasted corn, marinated black beans, avocado and pickled red onions; served with Hot Honey Ranch. Guests can also enjoy as a salad ($18.99)

Dubbed “Hot Honey Summer,” this promotion marks a new seasonal feature for The Greene Turtle and reflects the brand’s ongoing focus on innovation and customer engagement.

“Our guests come to The Greene Turtle for bold flavors and game-day favorites, and this collaboration delivers both,” said Kevin Curley, vice president of culinary and concept development for The Greene Turtle. “Mike’s Hot Honey adds a craveable twist to dishes our fans will love — and creates a new experience with every bite.”

“Our goal has always been to bring flavor and fun to every table, and The Greene Turtle is the perfect partner for that mission,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Their creative take on fan-favorite dishes combined with our signature sweet-heat makes this a summer menu guests won’t want to miss.”

Menu items from The Greene Turtle and Mike’s Hot Honey collaboration will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

SOURCE The Greene Turtle

