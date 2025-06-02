Pizza Guys Opens in Cypress, CA

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // CYPRESS, Calif. – Pizza Guys proudly celebrates the opening in Cypress, CA.

The new Pizza Guys in Cypress is locally-owned by Wagih “Willy” Danch, a passionate entrepreneur bringing his love for community and quality food to the area. The day-to-day operations are proudly led by his two daughters, Emiliya and Evita, who are committed to delivering top-notch service and the signature Pizza Guys experience to every guest.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pizza Guys to the Cypress community,” said Wagih “Willy” Danch. “Our goal is to offer more than just great pizza—we want to create a welcoming space where people can connect, unwind, and enjoy fresh, high-quality food. We’re proud to be part of this community and look forward to serving our neighbors for years to come.”

To celebrate the grand opening, the Cypress location surprised local customers with free pizza cards. And for those who missed out, there’s still plenty to get excited about—Pizza Guys is featuring the limited-time Big Daddy Pizza, offering more pizza and more flavor for a great value. It’s the perfect way for families to gather around a new favorite and welcome Pizza Guys to the neighborhood.

“Willy is a natural fit for the Pizza Guys family,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “His enthusiasm and dedication to hospitality is exactly what we look for in our partners. We’re proud to be part of Cypress’s vibrant and diverse community.”

Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction for 39 years. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget.

SOURCE Pizza Guys

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.