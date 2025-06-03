Cousins Maine Lobster Rolls into Minnesota

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) launch of the brand’s first food truck in Minneapolis. The corporate-owned and operated truck will bring the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to the heart of Minnesota. The new truck will offer local lobster lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to Minneapolis, a city known for its vibrant food culture and strong sense of community,” said Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re proud to share the authentic Maine lobster experience with seafood fans here and look forward to becoming a part of the local food scene.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut in Minneapolis on Friday, June 6, with a grand opening event in Eden Prairie, MN 55344. The event will run from 11am – 7pm, inviting guests to join them as they celebrate their arrival in the market with an official ribbon cutting and launch party.

“At Cousins Maine Lobster, we are excited to open in Minneapolis,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident that our team will make a standout debut in Minneapolis, and we look forward to building strong partnerships within the community.”

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.