Dunn Brothers Coffee Honored on “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” List

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– Dunn Brothers Coffee has been named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The list recognizes 75 restaurant brands and 25 trailblazing executives who are shaping the future through innovation, growth, and leadership.

“This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the dedication and heart that goes into everything we do at Dunn Brothers Coffee,” said Morgan Stamper, Senior Marketing Manager at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “From our commitment to roasting beans in-store for unmatched freshness to the connections our franchisees build within their local communities, this brand has always been about quality, authenticity, and impact. As we move forward, our goal remains to deliver a personalized coffee experience that truly resonates with our guests.”

The 2025 honorees were celebrated at Fast Casual’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Awards Gala, held in Chicago. Each year, brands apply for consideration through an editorial nomination process, which includes insights on brand performance, innovation, technology, marketing, and community engagement. Finalists are reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

SOURCE Dunn Brothers Coffee

###

