Hot Head Burritos Expands in Indiana with New Bluffton Restaurant

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // BLUFFTON, Ind. – Hot Head Burritos opens newest location in Bluffton today, June 3.

Conveniently located just up the road from the downtown area, the restaurant is owned by Bill Stose, who opened his first Hot Head Burritos in North Webster in 2021. The restaurant became an immediate hit with locals.

“It’s been an honor to serve this community and watch it grow alongside us,” said franchisee Bill Stose. “We’ve always believed great food has the power to bring people together, and this new location gives us another opportunity to do just that. We can’t wait to welcome new faces through our doors and share what makes our brand so special.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos offers customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild.

Hot Head Burritos in Bluffton will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

