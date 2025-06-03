Pet Supplies Plus Raises Over $21,000 for Best Friends Animal Society from Annual Toy Sales Initiative

June 03, 2025 // LIVONIA, Mich. – As part of its ongoing commitment to support animal welfare programs, Pet Supplies Plus has donated $21,198.49 to Best Friends Animal Society through the sales of select toys in 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the pet retail franchise has partnered with Best Friends to help achieve the organization's goal of making the entire country no-kill. According to Best Friends, as of April 2025 nearly two out of three U.S. shelters are now no-kill.

Best Friends Animal Society received 10% of proceeds from the sale of bunny, dog, horse, and pig holiday plush toys at Pet Supplies Plus, along with other select toys sold throughout the year. With each purchase, neighbors were supporting the Best Friends’ mission, resulting in a donation of over $21,000 to help animals across the country.

“With so many cats and dogs in need of loving families, our neighbors stepped up in a huge way to support Best Friends Animal Society,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with this incredible organization for another year and contribute to their mission to help save the lives of homeless pets. While we’re proud of this contribution, we know there’s still much work to be done to create a future where no pet is left without a loving home.”

Best Friends Animal Society, a longtime partner of Pet Supplies Plus, is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,000 shelters and rescue organizations, and operates the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary in Kanab, UT.

“Best Friends is incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Pet Supplies Plus,” said Candi Maciel, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Best Friends Animal Society. “For the last 5 years, their support has helped us make strides toward a no-kill future, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration to save the lives of more homeless dogs and cats this year and beyond.”

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy.

