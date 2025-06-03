Saladworks Signs 10-Unit Franchise Agreement in North Carolina

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Saladworks has signed a 10-unit development agreement that will bring its fresh, customizable menu and signature health-forward dining experience to several communities in North Carolina.

Driving this growth is local restaurateur and CEO of Mixon Foods, Zack Mixon. After a 20-year career as a commercial general contractor, Mixon transitioned into restaurant ownership in 2018 with the acquisition of King Chicken Drive-In, a late 1950’s drive-in restaurant, and Boss Hog’s Chicken & BBQ, a long-term Eastern NC barbecue smokehouse, both located in Washington, NC. While his portfolio has historically focused on fried fare, Mixon has long held a personal interest in healthy eating – a passion that intensified when his teenage daughter had a serious health scare.

“When I discovered Saladworks as a customer, I was immediately impressed by the brand’s focus on freshness, quality and cleanliness, and knew this was the kind of concept I wanted to invest in,” said Mixon. “My family and I are proud to expand our portfolio with a concept that reflects our values and bring the Saladworks and WOWorks experience to communities across my home state.”

The first location is expected to open in Greenville, NC in Spring of 2026, with additional locations planned for the Greenville-New Bern-Washington, Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) and Wilmington DMAs.

“We’re proud to welcome Zack into the WOWorks family with this significant agreement,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “His entrepreneurial drive, local market knowledge and personal commitment to healthier living perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver meaningful, nutritious dining experiences to our guests, and we could not have asked for a better partner.”

SOURCE Saladworks

###

