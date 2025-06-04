A Place At Home Honors Franchise Excellence at Annual Conference

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. – A Place At Home welcomed franchise owners and staff from across the country to downtown Omaha for its 6th annual franchise conference. Held from April 23 to 25 at The Farnam Hotel, the event centered on the theme of “A Place At Home University,” focusing on education, empowerment, and elevating performance across the franchise system.

More than 104 attendees were energized by keynote speaker Alisha De Lorenzo, a nationally recognized leadership coach known for helping organizations and individuals unlock their full potential. De Lorenzo led an inspiring session on motivation, leadership, and team-building to help encourage everyone to lead with purpose.

“Our annual conference is more than just a gathering to celebrate locations’ accomplishments; it’s a chance to reconnect with the mission that brought us into senior care in the first place,” said Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder of A Place At Home. “We’re not just building businesses but communities rooted in compassion. The energy and collaboration we experienced at the conference proved we’re moving forward stronger than ever.”

The convention also spotlighted standout performers within the franchise system, honoring franchise owners and caregivers who embody the brand’s “We are CARE” philosophy and deliver exceptional service to clients and their families.

2025 A Place At Home Award Winners:

Most Improved of the Year: A Place At Home – West Chester, OH

Recognized for the most significant revenue growth from the previous year.

Rookie of the Year: Fatema Kapasi, A Place At Home – Dublin, OH

Top-performing location in their first full year with the system.

Margin Master of the Year: Rachel Wommack, A Place At Home – Albuquerque, NM

Awarded to the location with the highest gross profit after caregiver payroll.

Top Performer of the Year: Natalie Watts, A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR

Recognized for achieving the highest overall revenue among all franchise locations.

Top Producer of the Year: Natalie Watts, A Place At Home - Little Rock, AR, Hot Springs, AR, and Northeast Valley, AZ

Franchisee with the highest combined revenue across multiple locations.

Top Caregiver Satisfaction: Natalie Watts, A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR

The location with the highest caregiver satisfaction score systemwide.

Top Caregiver Retention: A Place At Home – West Chester, OH

The location with the highest caregiver retention rate.

Top Client Satisfaction: Joe and Janis Christie, A Place At Home – North Texas

Location with the highest customer satisfaction score.

Top Care Provider of the Year: Natalie Watts, A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR

Location with the highest number of billable hours.

Brand Ambassador of the Year: Neelima Gaikwad (Schaumburg, IL) and Jessica Dale (Somerville, NJ)

Recognized for outstanding brand advocacy and engagement.

Franchisee Leader of the Year: Jessica Dale, A Place At Home – Somerville, NJ

Honored for mentoring peers, sharing insights, and driving strategic impact.

Founders Cup Award: Joe and Janis Christie, A Place At Home – North Texas

Awarded to a franchisee for making a lasting impact and demonstrating leadership in shaping the future of the brand.

National Caregiver of the Year: Sonia Colquhoun, A Place At Home – Somerville, NJ

Honored for extraordinary compassion and dedication to delivering high-quality care.

“Our franchise owners and caregivers are the heart of our brand,” said Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home. “This year’s convention was a powerful reminder of the passion and purpose that drives our mission forward and the inspiring people who live our values every day.”

