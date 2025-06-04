DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Culture100 List

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its annual research on the Best Franchise Cultures.

DreamMaker is a full-service interior remodeling franchise dedicated to superior craftsmanship and ethical excellence. The company requires that all franchise owners and their employees adhere to the company’s “Code of Values,” which emphasizes customer-first designs and remodeling efforts. “Our Code is not just something that hangs on the wall; It’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles,” says Doug Dwyer, President and CSO. “This means that we conduct our business completely above-board, honesty all the way.”

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

DreamMaker was among more than 350 franchise brands representing over 35,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

“Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchise Business Review gathers data on how current franchise owners rate a brand’s culture and compare it to industry benchmarks. The companies on this year’s Culture100 list are rated 20% - 50% higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture.

