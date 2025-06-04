image360 Calgary South Recognized With International Award

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // CALGARY, Alberta – Alliance Franchise Brands recently honoured Emma Southwood and Dan Kolody, owners of Image360 Calgary South with the Milestone award. Southwood and Kolody received the Milestone Award for achieving $500,000 in annual sales for the first time following their first full year of ownership.

“Being recognized with the Milestone award is a significant achievement for our team at Image360 Calgary South,” said Emma. “This award is a demonstration of how far we will go to deliver high-quality, personalized signage and graphics solutions that drive results. We greatly thank our staff, customers and community members for this honour – we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

Canadian-owned and operated, Image360 Calgary South provides custom graphic solutions to area businesses and organizations. From the simplest signage projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of environmental graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions, regulatory signage and promotional displays.

Located at 3424 114 Avenue SE in Calgary, Image360 Calgary South is a locally owned and operated business. The Centre is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, with locations across North America.

SOURCE Image360

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.