Local Resident Eric Hancox Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Greensboro

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // GREENSBORO, NC— Local resident Eric Hancox has signed on to open Greensboro’s first Fresh Coat Painters.

After 10 years serving as a pastor, Hancox is turning the page on a new chapter. Drawing on his background in ministry and earlier experience in accounting, Hancox is building a business focused on professionalism, detail, and service.

Hancox says this opportunity aligns with his passion for helping his community. He values the opportunity to meet with clients, hear their vision for a space, and deliver a finished product they’re proud of. “There’s something meaningful about walking into someone’s home, helping bring their ideas to life, and seeing that transformation happen.”

For Hancox, the move into business ownership represents both a professional shift and a personal goal: creating a company that contributes to his community and can eventually involve his three sons.

“After a decade in ministry, I felt it was time for a new direction,” Hancox said. “I’ve always been interested in business ownership, and this opportunity allows me to stay connected with people while also building something long-term for my family.”

As he establishes Fresh Coat Painters in Greensboro, Hancox is focused on quality work, attention to detail, and thoughtful customer service — values he says he carried with him from his time in ministry. Over time, he hopes to grow the business and involve his sons, first through hands-on work and eventually through leadership roles.

Fresh Coat services clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more.

"Fresh Coat is a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

Hudson says Hancox is well equipped to represent the brand in Greensboro.

“Eric is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat,” she said. “We know he will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Greensboro.”

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.