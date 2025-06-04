SYNERGY HomeCare Opens New Location in Sunrise to Meet Rising Demand for in-home Care in the Sunshine State

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest franchise in South Florida, SYNERGY HomeCare in Weston.

The company is led by Anise Alcida and Felere Cherfils, who both have extensive experience in healthcare settings, from providing acute care in hospitals to long-term care in other medical facilities. Their specialized areas of care include medical-surgical, telemetry, emergency, intensive care unit, and rehabilitation.

Headquartered at 1398 SW 160th Ave. Suite 301 in Weston, the agency serves the communities of Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Davie, and Southwest Ranch, offering non-medical in-home care services ranging from companion and personal care to respite services. Anise and Felere are also fluent in both Spanish and French, further allowing them to best serve Broward County’s diverse population.

Anise and Felere saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Anise has a BSN degree in Nursing, while Felere has a PA license and a Medical degree. Together, they bring a lifelong commitment to caregiving and an innate desire to serve the aging population. Their inspiration for joining the home care industry stems from their mission to bring joy, independence, and safety to those in need.

“We are a diverse, dedicated team with a simple goal of providing exceptional care to our community,” said Anise and Felere. “We believe that everyone, regardless of background, deserves access to safe, respectful, and compassionate care. At SYNERGY HomeCare in Weston, your care is our priority.”

The need for home care is growing rapidly, especially among Baby Boomers. The U.S. Census statistics reports that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day, with more than 70 million Americans expected to be over 65 by 2030. The population of Weston alone includes over 7,000 seniors, and quality home care options are limited.

SOURCE SYNERGY® HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.