Wings Etc. Launches June Wing-Schooner Promo to Kick Off Summer and Celebrate Dad

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is welcoming summer with a June Wing-Schooner promotion featuring dine-in deals June 9–15 on the pub’s award-winning wings and ice-cold 34-ounce schooners of domestic beer.

Guests can choose from Wings Etc.’s 22 crave-worthy sauces and rubs and enjoy their favorite domestic brews at prices that celebrate the season and honor Dad.

"Nothing says summer like cold beer and hot wings," said Rob Hensmann, CEO of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub. "Our June Wing-Schooner promotion brings together two favorites at a time when friends and families are looking for good food and great times. It’s Big Flavor at some of our best prices of the season."

The promotion runs through Sunday, June 15, making Wings Etc. the perfect place for a Father’s Day dinner with Dad.

All stores will be taking part in the June Wing-Schooner promotion. Discounts are for dine-in orders only; prices will vary.

