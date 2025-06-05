Angry Chickz Ignites the Heat in Elk Grove with Launch of First Location

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // ELK GROVE, Calif. – Angry Chickz is spicing up Elk Grove with the opening of its first location in the city. The new restaurant is located at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road, inside the popular Elk Grove Commons shopping center.

This debut marks Angry Chickz’s first location in Elk Grove. Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and customizable spice levels — from 'Country' to 'Angry' — the brand is a go-to destination for food lovers across the region.

“We’re excited to open our location in Elk Grove ,” said David Mkhitaryan, founder and CEO of Angry Chickz. “This community has an incredible energy, and we can’t wait to not only introduce our craveable menu and an unforgettable dining experience, but also build real connections with the people who make this city special”

The Elk Grove opening is part of Angry Chickz’s broader goal to introduce its unique, fan-favorite menu to new markets while continuing to build strong local connections. Guests can expect generous portions, high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering heat and hospitality in every meal.

