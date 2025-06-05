Assisted Living Locators Opens Central Florida Location

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. – Assisted Living Locators today announced the launch of Assisted Living Locators Central Florida under the direction of lifelong Central Floridians Beau Herman and David Hopkins. Both partners are Certified Senior Care Advisors and Certified Dementia Practitioners, combining Herman’s established operation with Hopkins’ newly acquired territory to provide seamless, no-cost guidance for families across Orlando, The Villages, Lakeland, Kissimmee and Clermont.

Florida’s 65-plus population now tops 4.9 million and is projected to exceed 6 million by 2030, heightening the demand for expert assistance in navigating independent living, assisted living, memory care and in-home support options.

“After walking the caregiving journey five times with my own family, I understand how overwhelming these decisions can be,” said Hopkins, who brings 20 years of healthcare leadership, including a decade as a senior-living executive director. “We’re committed to walking beside families with knowledge, faith and love.”

“Central Florida is home, and expanding our reach means more neighbors receive the compassionate guidance they deserve,” added Herman, who opened Assisted Living Locators Orlando Northeast in 2022. “By combining our expertise and certifications, we can serve a broader community with the same personal touch.”

Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, praised the new venture: “Beau and David exemplify the heart-centered approach that defines our network. Their collaboration strengthens our presence in one of the nation’s fastest-growing senior markets.”

Services at no cost to families include:

Individual care-needs assessments and budget planning

Guided tours of vetted communities and in-home care providers

Cost comparisons and funding guidance

Move-in coordination and ongoing post-placement follow-up

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

###

