From Outdated to Outstanding: DreamMaker Brings Full-Service Home Remodeling to Chester County

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Chester County, PA — DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is now open in Chester County under the ownership of Jack and Rebecca Stewart. With a focus on accessible design and a heart for community impact, the Stewarts are setting out to reimagine what home renovation can look and feel like for local families.

“I never imagined owning a remodeling franchise with my husband,” says Rebecca. “But I truly believe God led us here to serve others, and we’re seeing the blessing in that calling every step of the way.”

More than just contractors, DreamMaker of Chester County handles everything from initial design through final construction. Unlike most remodelers who expect homeowners to manage trades and vendors, DreamMaker provides a seamless, all-in-one process—backed by a local design center and a culture rooted in its Code of Values.

The Stewarts are passionate about using their business as a force for good. With backgrounds in homeschooling, leadership, and ministry, they are exploring ways to give back—through scholarships for students, support for trades education, and community events hosted in their design center.

Their work has made a strong first impression with its design excellence: DreamMaker of Chester County is up for a Corporate Dream Award in the under $40,000 Residential Bath category for their project “Changing Spaces,” a stunning renovation of a 1950s-era home that prioritized accessibility, functionality, and elegant design. The transformation included a spacious walk-in shower, main-floor laundry, and a peaceful aesthetic rooted in calming gray tones—delivering on both style and comfort for the homeowners.

