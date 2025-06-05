Heating + Air Paramedics Welcomes New Franchisees, Enters Arizona

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Heating + Air Paramedics addition of six new territories in Arizona. The brand welcomes new franchise owners Andrea “Drea” Matthews and Jovoni Vega in Tucson, and Rich and Shelley Potter in the East Valley area, including Tempe, Chandler, San Tan Valley and Alta Mesa.

Matthews and Vega, experienced entrepreneurs with deep ties to the Tucson community, will lead operations across two territories. Currently, the duo owns two Amazon routes, an auto and motorcycle repair shop and multiple regional rental properties.

“HVAC is an essential industry—especially here in Arizona,” said Vega. “We’re excited to bring our entrepreneurial background into this new chapter. Having built businesses from the ground up in Tucson, we know and care deeply about this community. With Heating + Air Paramedics, we have the opportunity to provide a critical service backed by a strong brand and proven systems we can trust.”

The Potters have been awarded four territories in Arizona’s East Valley. Rich, an experienced e-commerce entrepreneur and franchise broker with FBA, and Shelley, a creative content producer with a strong presence on TikTok, are focused on building what they call a “legacy business” for their daughters.

“Our goal has always been to build something meaningful that our family can be proud of for generations,” said Rich. “Heating + Air Paramedics aligns with our values and offers the kind of trusted, essential service we’re proud to stand behind. We’re excited to bring dependable HVAC solutions to families throughout the East Valley.”

“We’re proud to mark our entrance into Arizona with the addition of our new Tucson and East Valley franchise teams,” said Court Aiken, Brand Leader of Heating + Air Paramedics. “Both groups bring incredible drive, experience, and a deep commitment to their local communities—exactly the kind of leadership that defines our brand. We’re confident they’ll set a strong foundation for our growth in the Grand Canyon State.”

