Konala New Jersey Franchise Deal

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID - Konala has signed an exclusive development deal for the state of New Jersey, marking a leap in its mission to deliver nutritious, crave-worthy meals at drive-thru speed.

The deal was signed by Anthony J. Menicola, a New Jersey-based entrepreneur, fitness center owner, and father of four. Together with his wife Angie, he brings a passion for health, family, and business to this new venture. While his current business is in material handling, Menicola has a 20-year track record in startups ranging from hospitality to fitness.

A longtime advocate for health and wellness, Menicola was searching for a business that aligned with his lifestyle and values. He found that in Konala.

“As a father of four and a business owner, we’re constantly on the go—but we’ve struggled to find healthy fast food that actually tastes good and makes you feel good,” said Menicola. “Konala is exactly what families like mine have been waiting for. You know what you’re eating, you can count your macros, and you leave feeling great—not guilty.”

For Menicola, the tipping point wasn’t just the food—it was the operations.

Menicola aims to bring Konala’s fresh, high-protein menu to health-conscious customers across New Jersey.

“This deal is a big moment for us,” said Trace Miller, founder of Konala. “Anthony’s background in fitness, his entrepreneurial mindset, and his passion for the mission make him an ideal partner to bring Konala to the East Coast.”

