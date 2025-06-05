MaidPro Awards New Territory in Texas, Transitions Ownership in Illinois and Georgia

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOSTON — MaidPro awards a new franchise territory. MaidPro has officially awarded a new North Austin, Texas territory and transferred ownership of its existing Austin location to Michael Anderson. The home cleaning franchise has also transitioned ownership in Wicker Park, Illinois, and East Atlanta and Decatur, Georgia.

Michael Anderson brings extensive experience in product management within the commercial and professional services sectors to his new role as franchise owner in Austin. With a sharp eye for operational excellence and customer satisfaction, Anderson is eager to make an impact in his community.

“I’m excited to grow the MaidPro brand here in North Austin and introduce more residents to high-quality, reliable home cleaning,” said Anderson. “With MaidPro’s proven systems and support, I’m confident we can build something meaningful and lasting.”

In Wicker Park, Illinois, franchise veterans Alyssa and Alan Berni are expanding their portfolio with the home cleaning franchise. With a strong foundation in business management and previous franchise experience, the Bernis are positioned to strengthen MaidPro's presence in this vibrant Chicago neighborhood.

“Wicker Park is a dynamic and growing area, and we’re thrilled to continue bringing MaidPro’s services to the families and individuals who call it home,” said Alyssa. “Our background in franchise ownership gives us a unique understanding of what it takes to run a successful operation, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Longtime MaidPro franchisees Rick and Jessica Hardt are continuing their growth by taking over ownership of the existing MaidPro locations in East Atlanta and Decatur, Georgia. Known for their commitment to excellence and deep understanding of what makes great service, the Hardts are elevating the MaidPro brand across multiple states.

“Assuming ownership of MaidPro’s established locations in East Atlanta and Decatur gives us the chance to continue delivering the brand’s gold standard of service to these communities,” said Rick Hardt. “We’re proud of the positive impact our teams have across every market we serve and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place.”

“We’re thrilled to support our outstanding franchisees in growing their portfolios and raising the bar for cleaning services,” said Interim MaidPro Brand Leader David Ogilby.

