Pestmaster Enters Ohio Market, Expands in South Carolina

RENO, Nev. — Pestmaster newly awarded territories in Clyde, Ohio to Bryan Shamhart and Chris Chapman, and in Greenville, South Carolina to Solano Santiago and Maria Cristina Signore.

Shamhart and Chapman, with over 15 years of combined experience in pest control and business operations, are bringing Pestmaster’s services to the Cleveland area. Shamhart, who has been an integral part of the Pestmaster team for nearly a year, is excited to transition from employee to franchise partner. Joining forces with his business partner and long-time friend, Chris, the duo is eager to establish Pestmaster’s presence in Ohio.

“Having been with the company for nearly a year, I have full confidence in Pestmaster,” said Shamhart. “My partner Chris and I are excited to bring Pestmaster’s services to Ohio for the first time. We know what it takes to deliver quality results and build strong customer relationships, and we’re proud to lead the charge in introducing this brand to our local community.”

Solano Santiago and Maria Cristina Signore, a husband-and-wife team, were awarded the Pestmaster territory in Greenville, South Carolina. With deep community ties in the area, they see an opportunity to grow by leveraging Pestmaster’s proprietary protocols, customer service, results and strong brand support.

“Solano and I bring a strong analytical foundation from our backgrounds in engineering and manufacturing, along with years of leadership and management experience,” said Signore. “We’re confident that our combined skill set will allow us to deliver exceptional service and build a thriving Pestmaster presence in the Greenville community.”

For more than 40 years, Pestmaster specializes in insect, rodent, bird and wildlife control, as well as vegetation management and health related vector control.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryan, Chris, Solano and Maria Cristina to the Pestmaster family,” said Brett Shraiar, brand leader at Pestmaster. “They each offer unique strengths, from deep industry experience to strong analytical and leadership skills, and a shared passion for delivering top-tier service.”

