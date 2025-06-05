Shaq-a-Roni Forever: Fan-Favorite Pizza now a Full-Time Member of Papa Johns Menu

To celebrate, Shaquille O’Neal is sharing Shaq-a-Roni Pizzas with some of his most beloved communities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- It’s official: the pizza that brings big flavor from an even bigger personality is here to stay. Papa Johns is proud to announce that the Shaq-a-Roni — the larger-than-life pizza crafted in partnership with basketball superstar and Papa Johns franchisee Shaquille O’Neal — is now a full-time menu item beginning today.

Originally launched as a limited-time offering in the summer of 2020, the Shaq-a-Roni quickly became an item fans eagerly waited to enjoy, year after year, thanks to its extra-large size, extra cheese and extra pepperoni – all served on an XL pizza cut into eight foldable, shareable slices. Now, fans can enjoy this bold, cheesy masterpiece anytime they crave it.

“The Shaq-a-Roni isn’t just a pizza — it’s a slam dunk,” O’Neal said. “I’m pumped that it’s now here to stay. It’s big, it’s delicious, and it brings people together — just like pizza should.”

To welcome the Shaq-a-Roni to Papa Johns core menu, O’Neal is sending Shaq-a-Ronis to organizations supporting important causes – like youth entrepreneurship and leadership – in the communities nearest and dearest to him, including:

Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles and Baton Rouge – where fans cheered him on during his legendary basketball career

Las Vegas – home to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Atlanta – where O’Neal and his team serve Papa Johns pizza to thousands of people each week in the restaurants owned and operated by O’Neal

“At Papa Johns, we’re elevating the classics that have set us apart to deliver even more value to our customers,” said Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Johns. “Since it was first introduced five years ago, the Shaq-a-Roni has offered the craveable flavors pizza fans can find only at Papa Johns. Now, it’s here to deliver XL-sized value every day!”

The Shaq-a-Roni features an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, original dough, more than half a pound of cheese and covered with extra pepperoni. The Shaq-a-Roni is now available year-round, starting at $15.99. More information about the Shaq-a-Roni pizza can be found at www.papajohns.com/shaq/. Follow Papa Johns on social on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

