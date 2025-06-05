SUPER CHIX® Opens in Georgia

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its restaurant in the greater Atlanta market in Kennesaw, Georgia! "Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX® franchisees Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their operating team for their new SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.

SUPER CHIX® is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX® is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.

