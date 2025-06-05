Transworld Business Advisors Recognizes Franchise Growth and Leadership at Annual National Conference

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // West Palm Beach, FL – Transworld Business Advisors honored its top-performing franchisees during the 2025 Transworld Business Advisors Annual Conference, held in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, the brand’s annual awards recognize the most outstanding individuals across its network—making this recognition a significant honor from the very top of the industry.

Among the highest honors presented were the Transworld Hall of Fame Awards, which recognize franchisees whose lasting impact, leadership, and dedication helped shape both the organization and the business brokerage industry. This year’s Hall of Fame inductees included:

Michael Shea, Transworld Business Advisors of Tampa

Original partner of the Fort Lauderdale office for more than 20 years with Tom Milana, Shea played a key role in expanding the brand across Florida, including the launch of the Lakeland and Tampa offices.

Original partner of the Fort Lauderdale office for more than 20 years with Tom Milana, Shea played a key role in expanding the brand across Florida, including the launch of the Lakeland and Tampa offices. Thomas R. Milana, Transworld Business Advisors of Fort Lauderdale

Original partner of the Fort Lauderdale office for more than 20 years alongside Michael Shea, Milana helped expand Transworld’s international footprint through deals in Europe and the Caribbean and has been a longtime mentor to fellow franchisees.

Original partner of the Fort Lauderdale office for more than 20 years alongside Michael Shea, Milana helped expand Transworld’s international footprint through deals in Europe and the Caribbean and has been a longtime mentor to fellow franchisees. Gary Goldwasser, Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado

Managing Partner with Al and Jessica Fialkovich and originator of the “100 Coffees” networking strategy. A consistent $1M+ producer and frequent event speaker, Goldwasser is a cornerstone of the Colorado team.

Managing Partner with Al and Jessica Fialkovich and originator of the “100 Coffees” networking strategy. A consistent $1M+ producer and frequent event speaker, Goldwasser is a cornerstone of the Colorado team. Bill Kleinschrodt, Transworld Business Advisors of the Gulf Coast

Respected for his humility and steady leadership, Kleinschrodt contributes to agent training, operational systems, and serves on the Ad Fund Board and key task forces.

Respected for his humility and steady leadership, Kleinschrodt contributes to agent training, operational systems, and serves on the Ad Fund Board and key task forces. Bob & Caroline Kelliher, Transworld Business Advisors of Central and Western Washington

Known for their diligent sales approach and commitment to the Transworld system, the Kelliher team supports the franchise validation process, mentors regional peers, and serves on the Franchise Advisory Council.

Known for their diligent sales approach and commitment to the Transworld system, the Kelliher team supports the franchise validation process, mentors regional peers, and serves on the Franchise Advisory Council. Johanne Sharp Sermania, Transworld Business Advisors of Philly Main Line & South Jersey

A cornerstone of the Northeast region, Sermania is admired for her caring leadership and dedication to others. A Franchise Advisory Council member, she exemplifies Transworld’s collaborative spirit.

A cornerstone of the Northeast region, Sermania is admired for her caring leadership and dedication to others. A Franchise Advisory Council member, she exemplifies Transworld’s collaborative spirit. Tony & Jarma Khoury, Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC

Franchise Advisory Council members and influential brand advocates. The Khourys have helped improve system-wide tools, including website development, while driving high performance and mentoring peers across the network.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors within our organization—it reflects years of hard work, unwavering commitment, and true leadership,” said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors. “These franchisees have built businesses that not only perform, but also inspire. They’ve helped shape the culture of Transworld and continue to set the standard for excellence—paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs and business brokers.”

Another marquee honor, the President’s Award, was presented to Johanne Sharp Sermania of Transworld Business Advisors of Philly Main Line & South Jersey. This award is personally selected by Transworld’s leadership and celebrates a longstanding franchisee whose consistent sales growth, leadership, and contributions have significantly benefited the brand.

“These awards represent more than just impressive numbers—they reflect the dedication, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit that define our brand,” said JT Tatem, President of Transworld Business Advisors. “Each honoree has not only achieved personal success but has also contributed to the strength and unity of our franchise network. We’re proud to celebrate their leadership and the positive impact they continue to make in their communities and across the Transworld system.”

Additional standout franchisees were recognized in key performance categories. The Mentor of the Year Award went to Arthur Warsoff, Transworld Business Advisors of Utah County, in recognition of his ongoing dedication to supporting and guiding fellow franchisees across the system. The Rookie of the Year Award was awarded to JT Harp, Transworld Business Advisors of Cincinnati, for quickly establishing a strong presence in his market and demonstrating impressive early success.

Most Improved honors went to Cynthia Randall, Transworld Business Advisors of San Francisco, and Brent Byer, Transworld Business Advisors of Coastal South Carolina, achieving remarkable year-over-year growth. Rounding out the accolades, the Team Player Awards were given to Matt Friscia, Transworld Business Advisors of La Grange, and Ryan and Jennifer Armstrong, Transworld Business Advisors of Phoenix, for their collaborative spirit and consistent support of their peers within the franchise network.

The conference also featured educational workshops, networking opportunities, and strategic sessions designed to help franchisees expand their businesses, serve their clients more effectively, and lead within their local markets.

SOURCE Transworld Business Advisors

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.