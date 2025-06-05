Virginia is for (Donut) Lovers! Iconic Shipley Do-Nuts Opens State’s First Location

Lynchburg shop now serving fresh, hot donuts, kolaches and coffee

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation’s largest donut and kolache brand with more than 375 shops, has opened its first Virginia location in Lynchburg at 8004 Timberlake Road. The new shop marks Shipley’s expansion into its 14th state.

Founded in 1936 in Texas and expanding rapidly into new states such as Virginia, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh donuts, handmade daily. These include its signature hot glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake donuts, bear claws, coffee and more.

Shipley is also known for its kolaches (kuh-LAH-chees) — a signature Shipley breakfast pastry with savory fillings baked inside — and offers them in several fresh, house-made varieties, including Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Ham & Cheese; Sausage & Cheese; and Sausage, Jalapeno & Cheese.

Owned by Lexington, Virginia-based businessman and Texas native Jody Mask, the new Virginia store is the first of three Shipley locations slated to open in the state under his development agreement.

“Like generations of people who grew up in Texas, visiting Shipley in the mornings was a weekly family tradition, and I shared it with my kids before we moved to Virginia,” said Mask. “I can’t wait to introduce the world’s greatest donut to Virginians, who I hope will start their own family traditions with us.”

The Eastern Seaboard remains a priority region for the brand. Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees throughout Virginia, including Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach, in addition to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

"Entering Virginia marks an important step in our growth strategy as we continue to grow our footprint along the East Coast,” said Shipley Do-Nuts Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore. “We opened our first North Carolina shop earlier this year and recently opened our third location in Maryland. We’re seeing tremendous success as this part of the country gets a taste of our fresh, handmade donuts and kolaches.”

Shipley is expanding at a record pace nationally, with available territories in 46 states. Most recently, the brand signed a deal to bring over 30 Shipley locations to South Florida and New Mexico. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation’s oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

