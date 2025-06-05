Women-led Brokerage Helps Strengthen the Century 21 Brand Along Oregon’s Coast

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // PACIFIC CITY, Ore. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying its presence along Oregon’s coast with the affiliation of women-led Shorepine Properties in Pacific City.

The full-service brokerage was purchased in 2017 by the current broker/owner, Becky Kirkendall. Kirkendall spent the majority of her career working as a manager in the hospitality industry, where she honed her people skills and ability to address the unique lifestyle needs of her clients. Upon relocating to Pacific City in 2006, she quickly transitioned into real estate, spending her entire career in the industry with Shorepine Properties.

Under Kirkendall’s leadership, she and her independent sales professionals have carefully developed their ability to help clients throughout the Central Oregon Coast with unique residential and commercial real estate needs. Some of their areas of specialization include residential, commercial, first-time homebuyer assistance, land and lot deals, second homes, vacation properties, fractional properties, and investment properties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Shorepine Properties, Kirkendall and her independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, and agent learning and coaching. Kirkendall will use these tools to spread her company’s reach further along Oregon’s coast through enhanced recruitment efforts and the opening of new offices.

“The real estate industry is always evolving, and we want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Kirkendall. “Not only does the CENTURY 21® brand have the people, tools, and expertise to help us achieve greater goals, but its philosophy and culture also align perfectly with our own. We can move forward and expand, while still being the same brokerage that our community has come to know.”

Kirkendall’s firm has a notable reputation on Oregon’s Coast for its history in the area and its continued ability to provide keen insight into local market conditions. With multiple native “coasties” currently working at the firm, they perfectly understand the niche differences between the many small towns that line western Oregon. Their native expertise and willingness to approach any issue with a smile have positioned CENTURY 21 Shorepine Properties perfectly to serve its community.

“Our knowledge of Coastal Oregon extends well beyond the area’s latest real estate developments,” said Kirkendall. “We understand the people here, and we understand the pride that comes with being involved in these communities. We try to give back in any way we can, from charity and fundraising to providing the area’s residents with the information they need to make the most informed decisions possible. This is our passion, and ‘real estate with a reason’ is our motto.”

Pacific City is a small coastal community situated along Oregon’s Three Capes Scenic Loop, just under two hours away from Portland. Its laid-back coastal charm attracts many second-home buyers and vacation-goers looking for ample outdoor recreation. With a slower pace and relatively low population, Pacific City has a close-knit community, which makes the charitable efforts of CENTURY 21 Shorepine Properties particularly noticeable. The firm is a proud supporter of the nearby American Cancer Society, K9 animal shelter, local sports teams, and events like Dory Days and the Long Board Surf competition.

“In order for the CENTURY 21® brand to truly resonate with a global audience, it requires having knowledgeable representatives of every type of lifestyle,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Becky is the perfect example of a niche lifestyle expert. Coastal Oregon is comprised of communities unlike any other in the U.S., and it’s incredibly valuable to the brand to have someone like Becky on board who can make sure the area’s residents have access to the services they deserve. We can’t wait to help her spread her reach along the coast and increase her bandwidth.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.