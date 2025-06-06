Chicken Salad Chick Announces Expansion in Minneapolis with Prominent Basketball Family

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Minneapolis, MN – Chicken Salad Chick is expanding its presence with the addition of ten new restaurants in Minneapolis area.

Behind the signed agreement is a family with a name that is widely-recognized in the state, thanks to their basketball legacy. The Coffey family – Richard and Sheba, and their children Sydney, Nia, and Amir – have each contributed to state championship teams and received national accolades, in addition to their recognized philanthropic efforts.

Richard and Amir both played at the University of Minnesota, with Richard suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Amir currently competing at the professional level. Sydney and Nia also have impressive basketball résumés, having played collegiately and professionally. Nia is entering her ninth season in the WNBA.

Each member of the family also brings their entrepreneurial spirit and deep community ties to the Chicken Salad Chick brand. Drawn to the support for franchisees and aligning values, the Coffeys saw an opportunity to go into this venture with a company that shares their family’s passion for service and connection.

“We knew we wanted to go into business with a brand that we could all get behind,” said Richard Coffey. “Chicken Salad Chick stood out. This is more than a business venture, it’s a family journey, and we’re excited to do it with a brand that feels the same way.”

Following a career in professional basketball, Richard transitioned into sales and non-profit leadership. His wife Sheba brings a diverse background in sales, education, and real estate, making her a strong strategic partner. Their daughters, Sydney and Nia, are preparing to move back to Minneapolis to help lead the family venture. Sydney also works in sales and, along with Nia, brings leadership from their own professional basketball careers. Currently playing professional basketball, Amir rounds out the team with his strong community ties and shared commitment to giving back.

The hometown pride and connections to the Minnesota community play a large role in the Coffey family’s mission. As they begin this venture with Chicken Salad Chick, they are already making plans to give back through charitable partnerships and initiatives that support the community that they know and love.

“We’re thrilled to have a passionate and community-driven family join Chicken Salad Chick,” said Mark Verges, VP of Franchise Development for Chicken Salad Chick. “Their deep roots in Minnesota and commitment to giving back make them great partners.”

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.