Dill Dinkers® Coming Soon to Freehold, NJ

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // FREEHOLD, N.J. — Dill Dinkers is a fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Today, the brand is proud to announce that its first club in New Jersey will be opening this fall in Freehold.

The new Dill Dinkers club resides within the Mount's Corner Shopping Center, surrounded by a hub of dining and shopping destinations. With easy access from U.S. Route NJ-9, both residents and visitors can enjoy Dill Dinkers’ courts at their convenience.

Dill Dinkers in Freehold will feature three championship-sized and six cushioned indoor courts. The club offers climate-controlled space and a Pickleball Central Pro Shop. Players can take advantage of private and semi-private lessons, open play, tournaments, leagues, outings and events.

The club will be owned and operated by Stephen Hafner, who plans to foster a welcoming environment for local pickleball players of all skill levels. He is eager to introduce the new Dill Dinkers club to Monmouth County.

“We are so excited to welcome players and members to the first Dill Dinkers club in New Jersey this fall,” said Stephen Hafner, Dill Dinkers Freehold owner. “This indoor pickleball club will meet the needs of year-round pickleball in the area through the changing seasons and offer a space to anyone interested in the sport. We invite everyone to come visit and experience the joy of pickleball and the community it fosters.”

