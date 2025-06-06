Gotcha Covered opens California location

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Gotcha Covered announced today it has opened its fourth store in the California market with a new location in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Gotcha Covered of Los Feliz owner Douglas Roberto wants to take a hands-on, personalized approach by collaborating closely with each client to understand their vision, lifestyle and design goals.

“Gotcha Covered is excited to expand our presence in California, and this new location will be a great asset to the community and to our brand,” said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. “This new location provides us with the opportunity to show the residents of the Los Feliz community the importance of having a window treatment partner when they begin to remodel their homes. Doug is very passionate about his ability to collaborate and provide mentorship, and we know he will be a great representative of the Gotcha Covered brand.”

Roberto is a Southern California native and comes from a sales management background. He spent more than 17 years working his way up the sales ladder to the director of sales position at a leading national provider of specialty home infusion and specialty pharmacy services.

“Working closely with the customer and engaging with them is how you arrive at a great design,” he said. “A great design should feel effortless and personal. Whether the homeowner is looking to add warmth, a bold design statement or simple functionality, a good designer understands how to guide the homeowner through the renovation process.”

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.