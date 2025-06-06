HTeaO Celebrates Over 3,500 Nurses and Teachers During May Appreciation Events

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO went beyond traditional appreciation in May with a series of pop-up activations honoring the nurses and teachers who serve our communities every day. In total, HTeaO personally served more than 3,500 educators and healthcare professionals with complimentary tea, mini gallons, energy shots, and branded swag at schools and hospitals across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The activations were part of a larger Nurses & Teachers Appreciation campaign that included a week-long, in-store offer at all locations from May 5–9. But for those on the front lines, HTeaO also showed up in person, bringing its Tea Truck and community team directly to campuses and medical centers to say thank you.

HTeaO Pop-Up Locations:

April 30: Carroll High School – Southlake, TX

May 1: Carroll Senior High School – Southlake, TX

May 7: Hobbs High School – Hobbs, NM

May 9: UT Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas, TX

May 13: Westmoore High School – Norman, OK

May 13: Norman Regional Hospital – Norman, OK

May 20: Allen High School – Allen, TX

Guests at each stop were treated to free tea samples, HTeaO mini gallons, energy shots, lip balm, and custom tote bags designed especially for nurses and teachers.

“Giving back to the community is at the heart of who we are at HTeaO,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “These activations are more than just free tea, they’re about taking the time to show up, say thank you, and make sure the people who give so much to others feel seen and celebrated.”

These pop-ups are part of Brewing Purpose, a core pillar of the HTeaO brand that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to celebrating local heroes and creating meaningful impact in the communities it serves. From education to healthcare and beyond, Brewing Purpose is about more than product, it’s about people. By showing up in person at schools and hospitals, HTeaO reinforces its dedication to gratitude, service, and authentic community connection.

In-Store Promotion Details:

From May 5–9, all nurses and teachers with valid professional ID received a Buy One, Get One Free offer on any size cup of tea at participating HTeaO locations across the country.

