Put the Screens Down and Gloves Up at UFC GYM® Winter Springs with Youth Boxing Summer Camp

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINTER PARK, Fla. – This summer, local youth can swap screens for boxing gloves and dive into three action-packed weeks of fitness fun at UFC GYM®’s premier Winter Springs facility in Winter Park, Florida. The week-long camps will be offered during the first week of June, July and August.

UFC GYM Winter Springs’ camps are open to children ages 5 to 17. Enrollment is $249 per child, per session, and includes a pair of boxing gloves and a camp T-shirt.

The program will offer a fun and structured introduction to boxing fundamentals through age-appropriate drills and activities. Kids will train alongside seasoned coaches and athletes who are passionate about building discipline and physical fitness in a positive and encouraging environment. Whether stepping into the ring for the first time or building on existing skills, young participants will walk away stronger, more focused and confident.

UFC GYM’s youth programming was created to build a foundation of athletic and motivational skills that apply in and outside of the gym. The youth-oriented classes combat the negative impact of screen time with the positive influence of fitness, while offering a space for children to develop interpersonal skills. To support fitness for the whole family, UFC GYM offers family memberships, with details varying by club.

SOURCE UFC GYM®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.