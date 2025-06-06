Rock N’ Roll Sushi Cranks Up the Volume in Jonesboro

New location brings bold flavors, fresh sushi and exclusive ramen menu to northeast Arkansas

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas, get ready to Dine Out Loud. Rock N’ Roll Sushi is turning up the flavor with its 75th location, opening June 9th at 2411 Race St., Suite A — just behind Aldi and steps from Jonesboro Family Fun Center and Walmart Supercenter.

Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Cody McPherson and Aaron Duty, the new restaurant will serve up the brand’s Sushi Amplified experience with bold menu favorites, exclusive dishes and a rock-inspired atmosphere that’s unlike anything else in town.

McPherson and Duty, both native to northeast Arkansas, are no strangers to building successful dining destinations. Between the two of them, they own three Crumbl Cookies locations that they opened between 2022 and 2024. They also have experience with other well-known franchise brands, including Potbelly and Fox's Pizza. With a strong track record in franchise ownership and a passion for bold concepts, they're now turning up the volume with Rock N' Roll Sushi.

“We’re proud to bring something totally unique to the Jonesboro food scene,” said Duty. “Rock N’ Roll Sushi is all about fresh ingredients, creative rolls and an atmosphere that feels like a backstage pass to your favorite show.”

The unit in Jonesboro will be the first of three Rock N' Roll Sushi concepts planned for the area. As a U.S. Air Force veteran, McPherson qualified for a special veterans deal that waived franchise fees. He and Duty signed the agreement on Veterans Day, making Rock N' Roll Sushi's commitment to supporting veterans all the more meaningful.

“Serving this community has always mattered to me — first in uniform, and now as a business owner,” said McPherson. “We’re excited to build something here that not only stands out, but brings people together.”

This Rock N’ Roll Sushi also offers authentic ramen, a savory, slurp-worthy cuisine that has been tantalizing taste buds in Japan since the late 19th century. Fans can order Tokyo Shoyu, Creamy, Spicy, or Black Tonkotsu Ramen with barbeque pork belly that will have them noshing and moshing at the same time. The new location also features counter service, dine-in seating and to-go options for sushi lovers on the move.

Operating hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans enjoy food that’s deliciously twisted and made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, it’s the only place to experience the rock you love and the rolls you love with the ones you love.

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife duo Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock ‘n’ roll music. It’s the only theme-restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 75 locations across the Southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Rock N’ Roll Sushi

###

Media Contact:

Jay Brasher

972.930.9933

[email protected]

