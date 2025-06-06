Yogurtland Unveils Flavor-Packed Summer & Sweet Cruise Giveaway with Princess Cruises

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // FARMERS BRANCH, TX — Yogurtland is teaming up with Princess Cruises for the ultimate summer collaboration featuring the new tropical-inspired flavors and a chance to set sail on a dream cruise. Starting today through July 13, guests can enter for a chance-to-win the Yogurtland and Princess Cruises Sweet Getaway Giveaway for four to the Caribbean, California Coast, or Mexico. Guests are also invited to enjoy Yogurtland’s two new limited-time summer flavors inspired by tropical getaways, the Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet and the Guava Passion Tart, available now while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations.

“Summer at Yogurtland is all about bright flavors and unforgettable moments,” said Loletta Dao, Campaign Marketing Manager at Yogurtland. “Inspired by the vibrant tastes of Mexico and the Caribbean, our newest froyo flavors bring adventure to your spoon and thanks to Princess Cruises, possibly your passport too.”

To celebrate the season of sunshine and sweet escapes, Yogurtland’s newest lineup transports guests to a tropical oasis with every bite. The Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet, made with real strawberries, watermelon, and a hint of chili, balances fruity sweetness with a dash of heat. The Guava Passion Tart, crafted with real passion fruit and guava, makes for a tangy treat that is as refreshing as a summer breeze. Guests can top off their frozen treats with Yogurtland’s new summer Ocean Gummies and Pineapple Chamoy Gummies. These flavors and toppings will be available for a limited time this summer.

