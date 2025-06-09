Barrio Burrito Bar Celebrates a Milestone With the Signing of Multiple New Master Franchise Agreements

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Toronto, Ontario – BurritoBar USA Inc. is thrilled to announce that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of North Carolina; the state of Pennsylvania; Western New York state; and the state of Alabama.

The North Carolina agreement is with Madhu Sundara, Sai Bandaru, Srinivas Madhamshetti, Radhika Mukka, Venkat Karthik Gangadhar and Supriya Thota, our existing Master Franchisee for Georgia.

The Pennsylvania agreement is with Manish Rasikbhai Patel .

The Western New York is also with Manish Rasikbhai Patel.

The Alabama agreement is with Marc Johnston and Jennifer Cortes-Johnson, our existing Master Franchisee for Louisiana.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded Master Franchises for the state of Punjab, India and the for the UAE.

The state of Punjab, India agreement is with Sumit Seth, Ravit Ahuja and Sahil Chhabra.

The UAE agreement is with Satyendrakumar K. Patel, Pratik H. Patel and Vimalkumar D. Ahir.

Barrio Burrito Bar prides itself on serving fresh Tex Mex cuisine using high-quality ingredient; daily-prepared meats; homemade salsas; and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing craveable meal options that appeals to a wide consumer base.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We congratulate all of our Barrio Burrito Bar Franchise Partners, here in North America and overseas and welcome them for joining us on this exciting journey.”

SOURCE BurritoBar USA Inc.

###

