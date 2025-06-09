Duluth Couple Opens AtWork to Serve West Gwinnett Community

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // GWINNETT, Ga. – AtWork® has opened its newest location in Duluth, conveniently located right off I-85, near Gas South Arena.

AtWork West Gwinnett is locally owned by Wendy Smith and her husband, Jeremy. Wendy brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and has operated her own HR consulting firm since 2017. She is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has earned certification in AI strategy from Cornell University, with a focus on how AI is transforming the workforce. Jeremy, a dedicated father and soccer coach, is passionate about team building and fostering strong community connections with local youth.

“Opening AtWork West Gwinnett feels like the next step in our career journeys that have always centered around people and watching them thrive,” said Wendy. “We have seen how the right job can truly change someone’s life, lifting up individuals, families and entire communities. We are excited to create those opportunities here in Gwinnett County, a place that has been home to our family for more than 15 years.”

“We are excited to expand in Georgia, providing a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork West Gwinnett will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. The Smiths are the perfect partners to champion our mission and be servant leaders in their local community.”

SOURCE AtWork

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.