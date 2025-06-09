Gold’s Gym and HYROX Announces Partnership, Launching North America’s First HYROX Performance Center in Dallas

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Gold’s Gym enters a partnership with HYROX to open North America’s first-ever HYROX Performance Center, strategically located at the Gold’s Gym facility in Little Elm in Dallas.

With the introduction of HYROX Performance Centers, we’re continuing that —combining elite performance equipment with our commitment to strength—for everybody and every goal,” said Danny Waggoner, Co-CEO of Gold’s Gym.

This initiative marks a significant step for both organizations, bringing a new dimension of fitness and training to Gold’s Gym members and the HYROX community. The HYROX Performance Center at Gold’s Gym Little Elm will offer specialized training programs, official HYROX equipment and certified coaches to prepare athletes of all levels for HYROX’s unique blend of running and functional fitness challenges.

Douglas Gremmen, Global Head of 365 at HYROX said “We believe developing exceptional training and coaching facilities is key to the long-term success of the sport, and our partnership with Gold’s Gym is just the beginning. We’re excited to see North America’s first HPC transform into a hub for community, culture and the highest standard of HYROX training to prepare people of all fitness levels for race day.”

HYROX has attracted athletes from diverse fitness backgrounds to its accessible yet challenging competition format. Each race consists of a 1-kilometer run followed by one functional workout, repeated eight times. The establishment of the first HYROX Performance Center in North America at a Gold’s Gym location is a testament to the increasing demand for dedicated training environments.

"I’m super proud that we’ve reached this milestone,” said Jörg Fockenberg, vice president franchise & strategic expansion, RSG Group, the global fitness company that owns Gold’s Gym. “The partnership between HYROX and Gold's Gym opens new doors for athletes globally, creating unparalleled opportunities for training, competition and community growth in the fitness world.”

The Gold’s Gym Little Elm HYROX Performance Center features:

Dedicated HYROX training zones with official competition equipment.

Specialized group fitness classes and individual training programs designed by HYROX experts.

Workshops and clinics led by experienced HYROX coaches and elite athletes.

A supportive community environment for both seasoned competitors and those new to fitness racing.

A grand opening event will be announced soon.

