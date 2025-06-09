Kumon Partners Decorate and Donate Sweet Cases For New Jersey Foster Youth

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kumon North America’s staff members teamed up with Foster Love – Together We Rise to decorate, assemble and donate about 50 sweet cases for foster children in New Jersey.

Foster Love, which paired Kumon with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, is a non profit organization with a mission to change the way children experience the U.S. foster care system.

“This event was a wonderful success and showcased the impact of our collective efforts,” said Danielle Sabbagh, Kumon’s communication and event specialist. “It brought to life Kumon’s commitment to sustainability, community impact and reducing inequalities, and it proved just how much more we can accomplish when we work together toward a shared goal.”

The sweet cases provide children in foster care with essential items like hygiene kits, blankets and activities in a personalized duffle bag. In addition to the sweet cases, Kumon’s employees also donated notebooks, water bottles, sunscreen, skincare, makeup, headphones, gift cards, board games, hats, sunglasses, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer and power banks.

Most of the 430,000 children in the U.S. foster care system receive two trash bags to carry their belongings when they enter the system. Foster Love’s “sweet cases” program provides a more reliable and dignified way to transport their items during a difficult time.

The decorated sweet cases will be dropped off at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark later this month.

