Local Entrepreneur Opens Second Metal Supermarkets Store in Worcester

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Worcester, Massachusetts – Local entrepreneur, Stefan Hristov, is proud to announce the opening of his second Metal Supermarkets store in Worcester, Massachusetts. His goal is to make this new store the metal supplier of small-quantity metal purchases for professionals, businesses and hobbyists alike, in the Worcester area.

First opened in 2014, Stefan purchased Metal Supermarkets Boston (North) in 2020 which provides small-quantity metals to businesses and consumers, matched with outstanding customer service. Since then, Stefan has grown the business in each consecutive year, and is now happily doubling down on the Metal Supermarkets business with a second store.

“Focusing on providing fast and reliable service to Boston businesses has helped fuel our success in North Boston,” said Stefan Hristov. “I’m eager to bring that same experience to Worcester to help metal purchasers throughout the area find the metal they need, quickly and easily.”

“We look forward to opening our second location in the Bay State and are proud of Stefan’s success in Boston,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “We continue to be impressed with his drive and commitment and are confident Stefan and his team can deliver even more exceptional Metal Supermarkets service to metal users in the Worcester area.”

Metal Supermarkets offers:

8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal, cut to each customer’s exact specifications.

Specialization in the sales and distribution of a wide range of metal, including hot and cold rolled steel, aluminum, stainless, copper, brass and more.

Various shapes such as bar, tube, angle, channel, sheet and plate are stocked to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.

Solutions to customers’ metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories.

A diverse product base and no minimum order quantity.

SOURCE Metal Supermarkets

