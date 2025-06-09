Paris Baguette Announces Nick Scaccio as New Chief Development Officer

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Paris Baguette has promoted Nick Scaccio to chief development officer.

With nearly 20 years of leadership experience, Scaccio is celebrated for his strategic acumen and operational excellence. Scaccio brings a passion for team growth and development, strong systems, and industry-leading practices — a combination that has driven his success as a transformative leader in multiple rapidly expanding brands.

Since joining Paris Baguette in 2020 Scaccio has been instrumental to the brand’s growth. His operational expertise and strategic vision have contributed to Paris Baguette’s ongoing success and positioned him well to understand the nuanced strategy of healthy growth for the brand.

“I’ve been committed to building systems that scale while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality and community since I joined Paris Baguette,” Scaccio said. “As I step into the development role, I’m focused on how we can continue our growth with intention, ensuring that, as we continue to expand rapidly, every new café delivers the magical guest experience people visit Paris Baguette for.”

“Nick’s leadership has been a driving force behind our operational excellence and strategic growth,” said CEO Darren Tipton. “His unique combination of operational expertise and vision for development makes him the ideal person to lead our growth efforts. Nick understands that sustainable growth requires both strategic planning and an unwavering commitment to our core values, and he brings both every day.”

In the new role, Scaccio will oversee Paris Baguette’s development strategy, ensuring each decision is made with the best interest of both franchisees and guests in mind.

