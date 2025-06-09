The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Affiliation of Tehachapi Brokerage

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Platinum Realty Group is the latest addition to the real estate brand. The boutique women-led brokerage assists clients throughout Kern County with residential and commercial real estate, including ranch properties, vacation homes and land deals.

The firm is led by broker/owner Christy Rabe, a native Californian who moved to Bear Valley Springs in 2001 and has since accumulated twenty years of real estate experience in the area. As Rabe continued to earn more accolades, she also climbed from saleswoman to associate broker, before fully venturing off on her own and founding her current brokerage in 2018. In the seven years since then, she has led her firm by example, maintaining her strong work ethic in sales while also developing a reputation as a compassionate, competent leader.

Although she has been successful leading her firm for almost a decade, Rabe felt the next logical step in her real estate journey was to affiliate with a brand that could provide her and her affiliated agents with the tools to help elevate their current services. The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand offers high-touch learning and development solutions, a point of emphasis in Rabe’s company, and a support in her path to growth opportunities. She hopes to leverage the enhanced services offered by the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to strategically attract top agents, while still maintaining her company’s highly personalized, boutique feel.

Located 4,000 feet up the Tehachapi Mountains, Tehachapi proper is away from the hustle and bustle of southern California’s major cities, while still being close enough to large metropolitan centers like Bakersfield for residents to have a manageable commute to work. Also known as “the Land of 4 Seasons,” Tehachapi’s simple mountain lifestyle is attractive for outdoor enthusiasts, young families, and retirees alike. Many of the city’s residents also have military ties thanks to a nearby air force base.

