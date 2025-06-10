47 Proforma Distributor Owners Nominated for Inc. 5000 List

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is pleased to share that 47 of its Distributor Owners have been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition honors the hard work of each Distributor Owner and illustrates the growth Proforma has experienced over the last three years.

Inc. Magazine has maintained the renowned Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies since 1982. The rigorous inclusion criteria require companies to be privately held and have achieved a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2022 and greater than $2 million in revenue in 2024.

“We are thrilled to have 47 Distributor Owners nominated for Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies,” said Michelle Dalton, Senior Vice President of Owner and Supplier Success at Proforma. “This achievement showcases the individual stories of hard work that collectively contribute to the shared success of Proforma.”

For more than thirty years, the Proforma Network has been on the Inc. 5000 list. This tenure is a testament to Proforma’s dedication to supporting Distributor Owners with tools and resources to cultivate their businesses.

“We prioritize providing our Distributor Owners with proprietary technology, comprehensive Supplier integrations, and the backing of a 200+ person Support Center Team,” said Mike Dobozy, Chief Technology Officer at Proforma. “We’re committed to ensuring our Owners have the latest capabilities and comprehensive resources to empower their success.”

The Inc. 5000 list is expected to be announced in Summer 2025.

SOURCE Proforma

