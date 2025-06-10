Jump Into Summer Fitness with UFC FIT® Centennial’s Kids Summer Camp

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // CENTENNIAL, Nev. – UFC GYM® is gearing up for a summer full of fun at UFC FIT Centennial, where it will launch a four-week kids summer camp this July. The program will offer a dynamic mix of high-energy fitness classes, interactive games and engaging activities designed to keep participants active and entertained all summer long.

UFC FIT Centennial, located at 5651 Centennial Center Blvd., will host the camp from Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 24 with sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Open to children ages three to 12, participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, closed-toe shoes and extra change of clothes. Snacks will be provided and the program will be priced at $299.

Throughout the camp, participants will take part in UFC FIT’s signature youth fitness programming, including boxing, kickboxing, HIIT, MMA, wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. More high-energy activities will take place, such as dancing, strength-training, icebreakers and games. All sessions will be led by experienced youth coaches who will guide campers in building coordination, strength, agility and confidence in a supportive environment.

UFC FIT’s youth programming was created to build a foundation of athletic and motivational skills that apply in and outside of the gym. The youth-oriented classes combat the negative impact of screen time with the positive influence of fitness, while offering a space for children to develop interpersonal skills. To support fitness for the whole family, UFC FIT offers family memberships, with details varying by club.

SOURCE UFC GYM®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.