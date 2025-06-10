K9 Resorts Unleashes First-Ever Summer Camp to Promote Physical, Mental + Social Stimulation for Dogs

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. – K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is kicking off summer with the launch of its first-ever “Summer Camp for Dogs,” an eight-week seasonal program designed to keep pups stimulated, active, and socialized throughout the summer months. Running weekly from June 17 through August 7 at participating locations nationwide, this enrichment-focused camp offers themed activities that deliver serious tail wags.

K9 Resorts is building on its reputation for pet care with a campaign that adds fun and impactful activities to every dog’s day. Whether it’s mental stimulation, physical play, or creative expression, each week is packed with exciting new experiences for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

In order, the themes for each weekly Summer Camp are:

Welcome to Camp – Adventure Week: This week K9 Resorts focuses on mental enrichment and kicking off summer camp! Dogs can hunt and explore for treats in a ball pit while enjoying some individual mental stimulation.

Tail Waggin’ Fitness Week: Physical wellness and active play is the theme for week two. Pups will enjoy getting in some cardio by playing with interactive toys.

Paws & Puzzles – Mental Enrichment Week: This week’s all about nose work. Dogs can complete a search and sniff out some treats that are hidden under cones.

Creative Canines – Arts & Crafts Week: It’s time for your best friend to show their artistic side! This week pups will be painting picture frames using “lick art!”

Doggy Olympics – Sports Week: Time to have some fun while getting in some exercise. This week, dogs will be placed on teams and play a game of soccer with their friends!

Relaxation & Wellness – Zen Week: After a busy few weeks, your dog will have some much-needed relaxation time. They’ll enjoy massages, pampering, and affection from your favorite staff members for Wellness Day.

Camp Photoshoot – Camp Picture Week: Your best friend will pose in a camp-themed photo booth! Pictures will be printed and placed into the frames from Arts & Crafts Week.

Closeout Camp – Carnival Fun Week: Dogs will enjoy ice cream, bubbles, and more as summer camp comes to a close. This week K9 Resorts celebrates all the fun we had with a bubble dance party!

“Our Summer Camps were designed with the same care and thoughtfulness that guide everything we do at K9 Resorts," said Steven Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "Each week offers a new way to enrich the lives of the dogs in our care—whether through play, creativity, or relaxation. We're proud to offer pet parents a program that keeps their pups happy, healthy, and engaged all summer long.”

Camp activities are available as an add-on to regular daycare or day boarding at participating resorts. They take place only on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, and pet parents can decide which day they’d like to attend. Guests can enroll in the full eight-week series to receive a commemorative K9 Playtime Activity Club Summer Camp magnet, a custom sticker book, and a badge sticker for every weekly activity completed. Pet parents also have the option to sign up for individual camp days, based on availability.

