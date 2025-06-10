Lifelong Sales Professional Helps Expand the CENTURY 21 Brand in Mendocino County, California

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // UKIAH, Calif. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is increasing its presence in Mendocino County, California, with the affiliation of Kobetz Realty, Inc. in Ukiah.

The full-service brokerage was founded in 2020 by current broker/owner Benjamin Kobetz. Kobetz is a Mendocino County native who grew up in and around his family’s Motosports dealership in Ukiah, where he learned the necessary skills to succeed on the sales floor and in the business’ finance department. Although racing is still one of Kobetz’s passions, once he started his own family, he looked elsewhere for a profession that would allow him to spend more time with his wife and daughters, while still being able to put his existing skills and relationships to use. After venturing into real estate in 2017, he immediately realized this was the solution he was looking for.

In the five years since Kobetz established his firm, he has built a network of reputable sales professionals who share his passion for client-driven service.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Kobetz Realty, Kobetz and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching. With the support of the brand’s global network, Kobetz hopes to leverage his new industry relationships to pursue future expansion in nearby markets.

“There are few brands that can compare to the CENTURY 21® brand when it comes to resources, identity, and company culture,” said Kobetz. “I spent much of my professional career working in my family’s business, where I learned the value of developing genuine relationships and fostering a supportive internal culture.”

While Kobetz is fortunate to have a well-known name in the area thanks to his family’s hard work over the past 40 years, maintaining a glowing reputation is a point of consistent emphasis for the firm. Kobetz and his independent sales professionals strive to be known for their culture of passion and purpose. While their results-driven service is always invaluable, they also believe their commitment to optimism and handling problems with a smile is just as important to the success of the business.

“My family’s business put me in an incredible position when I began my own entrepreneurial journey,” said Kobetz. “However, what I’m most grateful for isn’t the pre-existing reputation that it provided me with; instead, it’s the values and personal philosophy that I still use to guide my company today. Being family-oriented is a true commodity, and I believe that our family-driven atmosphere is how we set ourselves apart.”

Mendocino County is known for its semi-coastal charm, world-renowned wineries, and easy access to the redwood forest, all whilst being only 120 miles away from San Francisco. The area offers four true seasons, while affording access to both beachfront water activities and lush forest trails. Most recently, Wine Enthusiast named Mendocino County as the 2024 American Wine Region of the Year.

“Benjamin brings a lifetime of sales experience to the CENTURY 21® brand, but more importantly, he further reinforces the brand’s emphasis on family values,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “His homegrown knowledge of Northern California is an incredible asset to the CENTURY 21 California-based network, but we are even more confident knowing that behind his knowledge is a genuine passion for the communities he serves. We can’t wait to help him elevate his family name in Mendocino County, while he also helps grow the C21® brand in a valuable market.”

