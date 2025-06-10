Office Pride Cleaning Franchise Opens North Austin Location

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TEXAS – Carlos Alvarez and Gabriel Junco are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of North Austin.

Alvarez’s background includes over a decade of experience in public health. He holds a doctorate in public health, with a specialized focus in infectious disease epidemiology, health equity and surveillance data systems evaluation. With Office Pride of North Austin, Alvarez will oversee finance, business operations and administration.

“My background in public health provides a unique advantage in managing a commercial cleaning franchise,” Alvarez said. “With my extensive experience in infectious disease epidemiology and environmental health, I bring a deep understanding of sanitation standards, compliance protocols and health-focused service delivery. This knowledge is especially valuable for serving healthcare, government and high-risk facilities.”

Junco has over a decade of experience with facilities maintenance and construction subcontractors. He also has significant experience in the B2B service and maintenance industry.

"We are well-prepared to handle a wide range of cleaning needs,” Junco said. “Whether it’s routine upkeep, deep cleaning, or post-project cleanup, I understand the importance of flexibility and am used to adapting to the client’s needs.”

Office Pride provides a full range of janitorial services to government buildings, offices, doctors’ offices, medical facilities, schools, churches, banks and other commercial properties.

Services include post-construction cleaning, sweeping and vacuuming, wet and dry mopping, secure trash removal, restroom sanitization, disinfection, dusting, blinds cleaning, restroom replenishment, glass cleaning and the cleaning of walls, ceilings and baseboards. Floor care, pressure washing and window cleaning services are also available.

“Our goal is to build a reliable, high-quality commercial cleaning business that serves North Austin with professionalism and care,” Alvarez said. “We chose to purchase an Office Pride franchise because it offered the opportunity to build something meaningful in a city that has given so much to us. Austin welcomed us over 10 years ago, and it’s where we’ve grown our careers, our family and our community ties.”

SOURCE Office Pride

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.