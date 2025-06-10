Papa Johns Launches Its First-ever Croissant Pizza, Giving Pizza Lovers Their Flakiest Bite Ever

Pizzas to be delivered in custom-made hot bag designed in collaboration with Colm Dillane – fashion disruptor, artist and founder of KidSuper - to a select number of lucky fans to keep

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa Johns is elevating the pizza experience with the global launch of its latest innovation: the all-new Croissant Pizza. The Croissant Pizza indulgently pairs the delicate, flaky texture of a buttery croissant with the bold flavors of Papa Johns pizza – bringing the brand’s Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise to life through craft, quality and innovation.

A pizza this expertly crafted deserves to be delivered in cutting-edge artistic style. That’s why Papa Johns has teamed up with KidSuper to design a limited-edition hot bag, the Papa Johns x Kid Super Hot Bag, inspired by the craftsmanship of the Croissant Pizza.

Launching in nine markets, it will make its first appearance in the UAE. Paying homage to the classic pastry, the Croissant Pizza delivers a crisp, light and layered bite through a buttery braided, gloriously flaky crust. Customers can personalize their pizza with a choice of toppings for a flavor-packed bite.

Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP Managing Director of International at Papa Johns said, "As a brand built on innovation, distinction and quality, we’re always looking to global food culture for inspiration – and turning it into exciting new experiences that stand out. We conducted extensive research to understand what consumers wanted from our next global innovation. Croissant Pizza scored highly across all markets.

"We also explored the rise of croissant mashups in food culture – from the ‘cronut’ to the ‘crookie’ – and saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to pizza. After a year in development, we’re proud to unite two beloved icons into one craveable, delicious product that brings something fresh and exciting to the QSR category.”

Known for concept-driven designs and a distinct visual language rooted in storytelling, KidSuper brings a playful yet elevated approach to the custom-designed Papa Johns hot bag, exclusively for the Croissant Pizza. The bag celebrates creativity and craftsmanship, echoing both the artisanal spirit of the Croissant Pizza and Papa Johns commitment to quality. The bag’s woven strap mirrors the handcrafted, tightly braided crust of the pizza, the zipper delicately curves in a crescent shape, and the soft edges mimic the fluffy folds of the iconic pastry. The Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag will make its official debut later this month during Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26), as part of the KidSuper show.

As the Croissant Pizza launches across the globe, the Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag will hit runways, beaches and exhibitions in select markets. Select customers in these destinations who order Croissant Pizza may receive their delivery in the exclusive Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag – and if it arrives at their door, it’s theirs to keep.

For Colm Dillane, designer and founder of KidSuper, the collaboration goes beyond fashion. “KidSuper is a challenger brand – built on creativity, risk, and staying true to the soul of what we do,” he said. “Papa Johns is the same. This isn’t just another pizza launch – they’re pushing boundaries with creativity and craftsmanship. Whether you are baking a crust or chalking a cut, the process matters.”

The Croissant Pizza is available now across the UAE from June 10 and will be available for a limited time in participating markets – from Korea and China to Chile and Peru. For more information or to find your nearest Papa Johns, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns app.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About KidSuper Studios

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane’s clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper’s Brooklyn space.

KidSuper is a platform for Colm’s abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people’s heart. “When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you’re young and you’re free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy.”

Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.

