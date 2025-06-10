Pokeworks Sells Out Houston and Signs 10-Unit Agreement in San Antonio

Agustin Guzman will be developing the greater San Antonio market as well as the Rio Grande Valley. Guzman, a former Olympic swimmer and seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across the restaurant, food, retail, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries, currently operates Pokeworks’ McAllen location and is in the process of opening his second location in Mission, TX. Guzman moved from Mexico to the U.S. at age 15 to pursue his athletic dreams and has since translated that same ambition into business, partnering with Pokeworks.

With Texas named the Best State for Business for the 20th year in a row in 2024 by Chief Executive Magazine, Pokeworks’ broadening presence in Houston reflects their ability to thrive in competitive markets.

Locking in a development deal in San Antonio is an incredible accomplishment,” said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. “This is a true testament to our franchisees, and a reflection of our commitment to support those in our franchise network.

