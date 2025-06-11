CENTURY 21 Myers Realty Merges With Pal Realty to Expand Service Area in Central Florida

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUBURNDALE, FL – CENTURY 21 Myers Realty has joined forces with PAL Realty in Leesburg, a firm specializing in 55+ active adult communities in Lake County. With this announcement, the formerly independent firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Myers Realty.

Based in Leesburg, Fla., PAL Realty was founded in 2006 when broker June Robbins purchased the resale division of the Plantation at Leesburg (PAL), from the builder, Smith Richardson Family Trust & Lakewood Development. She had previously opened the resale division for the builder when the community was fully built out. Robbins will continue as broker associate and oversee the integration of the many CENTURY 21 tools and systems.

CENTURY 21 Myers Realty was founded in 1985 by Mary Myers and is currently led by second generation broker Jack Myers and his wife Karen Myers. Their daughter Mary M. Myers, a top performing agent with the firm, represents the third generation of this widely respected family business.

According to Jack Myers, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Myers Realty, joining forces with PAL Realty unites like-minded, growth-oriented real estate professionals who are committed to high levels of service to both clients and community.

“We’re excited to join forces with June and her team whose expertise in active adult communities will greatly expand our firm’s knowledge and client base,” said Jack Myers, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Myers Realty. “This is a great match thanks to a shared commitment to exceptional service and a deep-rooted dedication to the unique communities we serve.”

“Our agents are excited about the opportunities for professional growth and collaboration that this merger presents,” said June Robbins. “With access to a larger network of experienced professionals, innovative resources, and comprehensive training programs, they will be better equipped to serve their clients.”

