Grand Opening Celebration of Rockaway Paris Baguette Café on June 14

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCKAWAY, NJ – Paris Baguette upcoming bakery café grand opening in Rockaway, NJ on June 14th.

On June 14th, the Grand Opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting event with the Mayor at 9:00 AM, followed by family-friendly activities and samples for guests throughout the day.

Franchisee Vishal Juneja is leading the Rockaway development. Juneja’s journey to becoming a Paris Baguette franchisee is rooted in family, tradition, and a deep desire to bring people together. After years of making cherished memories with his wife and two sons at their local Paris Baguette, Juneja saw firsthand the joy the bakery-café brought into their lives and knew he wanted to open his own café in Rockaway. While the family resides in Edison, they are deeply involved with the Rockaway community, and consider it a home away from home.

Transitioning from a successful career as a Senior Vice President in technology on Wall Street, he embraced franchising as a way to align his professional path with his personal values. With Paris Baguette, he found more than a business — he found a platform to build something meaningful.

“This opening is incredibly special to me because it’s more than a bakery — it’s a space built on heart, hospitality, and community,” Juneja said. “I’m excited to bring that Paris Baguette magic to Rockaway and to create a place where people feel truly welcome.”

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community, and we’re excited to see Vishal bring this to life in his local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Vishal will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood.”

