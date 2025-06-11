Häagen-Dazs® Shops Unveils Summer Blueberry Collection Featuring First Oat Milk Limited-Time Offer

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Häagen-Dazs® Shops is celebrating the arrival of summer with the launch of its Summer Blueberry Collection – a trio of seasonal treats crafted to cool and delight every kind of craving. Available nationwide beginning June 15, this diverse lineup includes the brand’s first-ever oat milk-based LTO along with a dairy milkshake and sundae. Whether you’re a fan of classic indulgence or opt for a plant-based refreshment, the newest collection has options for everyone to enjoy the classic flavors of summer, including:

Blueberry Milkshake: A creamy blend of Häagen-Dazs’ new Summer Blueberry & Lemon Sorbet blended and Vanilla Ice Cream with milk and topped with whipped cream.

Blueberry Crumble Dazzler: Summer Blueberry & Lemon Sorbet layered with short bread cookies and blueberry preserves, topped with whipped cream, cookie crumbles and garnished with a short bread cookie.

Blueberry Lemon Non-Dairy Freeze: Summer Blueberry & Lemon Sorbet, blended with oat milk and swirled with real blueberry preserves.

“Our Summer Blueberry Collection is all about slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures of the season,” said Rachel Jaiven, Marketing Director at Häagen-Dazs Shops. “Each flavor brings a sense of nostalgia—like blueberry pie on a warm summer day—but with a Häagen-Dazs twist. Whether you’re craving a creamy classic, a fruity indulgence, or a refreshing non-dairy option, this collection invites everyone to pause and treat themselves.”

Guests are encouraged to download the newly revamped Häagen-Dazs loyalty app, featuring a sleek new design to enhance guest experience, giving customers access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news. Guests who download and sign up for rewards will receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop.

