Juice It Up! Deepens Roots in Fresno County With New Clovis Location

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Juice It Up! has opened a new location in Clovis, California. Owned and operated by local franchisees Sonia Mann and Simran Singh of GMG Investment Group. Located at the Windmill Marketplace, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful, handcrafted açaí bowls, blended-to-order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to those in the Clovis community seeking convenient, whole food-packed options.

“Juice It Up!’s mission to promote an active lifestyle deeply aligns with our own values, making it a natural fit from the start,” said Mann and Singh. “We’re proud to launch our first location in Clovis – our hometown that has shaped us – and we are committed to growing a meaningful, lasting presence in Fresno County by providing better-for-you options and building a business that grows with the community.”

Juice It Up!’s menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted both to taste great and support an active lifestyle. Juice It Up!’s menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

SOURCE Juice It Up!

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.